Stephon Castle And Spurs Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 25

In his most recent appearance, a 136-111 win over the Heat on March 23, Castle put up 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Castle is tops on his squad in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 119.1 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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