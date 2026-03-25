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Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 25

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, March 25. Castle's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 136-111 win over the Heat on March 23, Castle put up 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Castle is tops on his squad in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 119.1 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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