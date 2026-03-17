FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Clippers On March 16

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 16. Castle's points prop was 16.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 115-102 win over the Hornets on March 14, Castle had 15 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. Castle leads his squad in assists with 7.0 per game, and averages 16.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Clippers are surrendering 112.6 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Stephon Castle

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

View All San Antonio Spurs Player News