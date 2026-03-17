Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Clippers On March 16

In his most recent game, a 115-102 win over the Hornets on March 14, Castle had 15 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. Castle leads his squad in assists with 7.0 per game, and averages 16.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Clippers are surrendering 112.6 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

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