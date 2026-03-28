Stephon Castle And Spurs Play Bucks On March 28

In his last game on March 25, Castle put up 15 points and nine assists in a 123-98 win over the Grizzlies. Castle is tops on his team in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 16.5 points and 5.0 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 116.6 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

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