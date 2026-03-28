FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Play Bucks On March 28

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 28. Castle's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Castle put up 15 points and nine assists in a 123-98 win over the Grizzlies. Castle is tops on his team in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 16.5 points and 5.0 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 116.6 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Stephon Castle

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

View All San Antonio Spurs Player News