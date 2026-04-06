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Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On 76ers On April 6

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, April 6. Castle's points prop was 18.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 136-134 loss to the Nuggets on April 4, Castle had 20 points and nine assists. Castle is tops on his team in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The 76ers are giving up 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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