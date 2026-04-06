Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On 76ers On April 6

In his most recent game, a 136-134 loss to the Nuggets on April 4, Castle had 20 points and nine assists. Castle is tops on his team in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The 76ers are giving up 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

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