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Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors • #30 G

Stephen Curry And Warriors Take On Suns In Play-In Game

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors play the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. Curry's points prop was 27.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 126-121 win over the Clippers on April 15, Curry put up 35 points and four assists. Curry averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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