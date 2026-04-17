Stephen Curry And Warriors Take On Suns In Play-In Game

In his most recent appearance, a 126-121 win over the Clippers on April 15, Curry put up 35 points and four assists. Curry averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.1 points per game.

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