Stephen Curry And Warriors Square Off Against Rockets On April 5

In his last action, a 131-124 loss to the Pistons on Jan. 30, Curry had 23 points. Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 109.9 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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