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Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors • #30 G

Stephen Curry And Warriors Square Off Against Rockets On April 5

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, April 5. Curry's points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 131-124 loss to the Pistons on Jan. 30, Curry had 23 points. Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 109.9 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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