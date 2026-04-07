Stephen Curry And Warriors Play Kings On April 7

Curry tallied 29 points and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5. Curry is averaging 27.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are conceding 121.2 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

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