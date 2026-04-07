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Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors • #30 G

Stephen Curry And Warriors Play Kings On April 7

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, April 7. Curry's points prop was 23.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Curry tallied 29 points and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5. Curry is averaging 27.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are conceding 121.2 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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