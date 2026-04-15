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Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors • #30 G

Stephen Curry And Warriors Play Clippers In Play-In Game

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors play the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Curry's points prop was 26.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 12, Curry put up 24 points and six rebounds in a 115-110 loss to the Clippers. Curry averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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