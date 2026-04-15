Stephen Curry And Warriors Play Clippers In Play-In Game

Last time out on April 12, Curry put up 24 points and six rebounds in a 115-110 loss to the Clippers. Curry averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.6 points per contest.

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