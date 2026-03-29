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Sidy Cissoko
Portland Trail Blazers

Sidy Cissoko

Portland Trail Blazers • #91 SF

Sidy Cissoko And Trail Blazers Take On Wizards On March 29

Sidy Cissoko and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 29. Cissoko's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 100-93 loss to the Mavericks on March 27, Cissoko totaled . Cissoko is averaging 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 124 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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