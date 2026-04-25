Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Face Suns In Game 3

In his last action, a 120-107 win over the Suns on April 22, Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points and nine assists. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.1 points per game.

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