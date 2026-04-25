Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Face Suns In Game 3
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Gilgeous-Alexander's points prop was 31.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
In his last action, a 120-107 win over the Suns on April 22, Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points and nine assists. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.