Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Take On Suns In Game 2

In his last game, a 119-84 win over the Suns on April 19, Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 25 points, seven assists and two blocks. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are conceding 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

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