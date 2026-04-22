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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder • #2 PG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Take On Suns In Game 2

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 22. Gilgeous-Alexander's points prop was 29.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 119-84 win over the Suns on April 19, Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 25 points, seven assists and two blocks. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are conceding 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

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