Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Take On Pistons On March 30

Gilgeous-Alexander put up 30 points and four assists in his last appearance, a 111-100 win over the Knicks on March 29. Gilgeous-Alexander paces his team in both points (31.4 per game) and assists (6.5), and averages 4.3 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Pistons are allowing 109.5 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

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