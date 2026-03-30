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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder • #2 PG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Take On Pistons On March 30

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, March 30. Gilgeous-Alexander's points prop was 30.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Gilgeous-Alexander put up 30 points and four assists in his last appearance, a 111-100 win over the Knicks on March 29. Gilgeous-Alexander paces his team in both points (31.4 per game) and assists (6.5), and averages 4.3 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Pistons are allowing 109.5 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

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