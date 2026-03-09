FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder • #2 PG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Face Nuggets On March 9

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets on Monday, March 9. Gilgeous-Alexander's points prop was 31.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 27 points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 104-97 win over the Warriors on March 7. Gilgeous-Alexander paces his squad in both points (31.6 per game) and assists (6.4), and averages 4.4 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.5 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Oklahoma City ThunderRecent Oklahoma City Thunder Player News

View All Oklahoma City Thunder Player News