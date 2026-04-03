Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Take On Lakers On April 2

In his last action, a 114-110 win over the Pistons on March 30, Gilgeous-Alexander put up 47 points and two steals. Gilgeous-Alexander leads his squad in both points (31.6 per game) and assists (6.5), and averages 4.4 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Lakers are surrendering 114.7 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

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