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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder • #2 PG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Take On Lakers On April 2

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, April 2. Gilgeous-Alexander's points prop was 30.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 114-110 win over the Pistons on March 30, Gilgeous-Alexander put up 47 points and two steals. Gilgeous-Alexander leads his squad in both points (31.6 per game) and assists (6.5), and averages 4.4 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Lakers are surrendering 114.7 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

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