Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Face Knicks On March 29

Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points, five assists and three blocks in his last appearance, a 131-113 win over the Bulls on March 27. Gilgeous-Alexander paces his team in both points (31.4 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 4.4 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Knicks are conceding 110.5 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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