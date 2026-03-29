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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder • #2 PG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Face Knicks On March 29

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 29. Gilgeous-Alexander's points prop was 30.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points, five assists and three blocks in his last appearance, a 131-113 win over the Bulls on March 27. Gilgeous-Alexander paces his team in both points (31.4 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 4.4 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Knicks are conceding 110.5 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

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