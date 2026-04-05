Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Face Jazz On April 5

In his last game on April 2, Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 139-96 win over the Lakers. Gilgeous-Alexander is tops on his squad in both points (31.6 per game) and assists (6.5), and averages 4.4 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, conceding 125.6 points per game.

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