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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder • #2 PG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Face Jazz On April 5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Utah Jazz on Sunday, April 5. Gilgeous-Alexander's points prop was 29.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 2, Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 139-96 win over the Lakers. Gilgeous-Alexander is tops on his squad in both points (31.6 per game) and assists (6.5), and averages 4.4 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, conceding 125.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

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