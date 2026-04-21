Shaedon Sharpe And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Spurs In Game 2

In his most recent action, a 111-98 loss to the Spurs on April 19, Sharpe had 10 points. Sharpe averaged 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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