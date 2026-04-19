Shaedon Sharpe And Trail Blazers Play Spurs In Game 1

Sharpe had 12 points in his last action, a 114-110 win over the Suns on April 14. Sharpe averaged 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.