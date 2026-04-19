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Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe

Portland Trail Blazers • #17 SG

Shaedon Sharpe And Trail Blazers Play Spurs In Game 1

Shaedon Sharpe and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Sharpe's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Sharpe had 12 points in his last action, a 114-110 win over the Suns on April 14. Sharpe averaged 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shaedon Sharpe

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