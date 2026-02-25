FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Scotty Pippen Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies

Scotty Pippen Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies • #1 PG

Scotty Pippen Jr. And Grizzlies Face Warriors On Feb. 25

Scotty Pippen Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Pippen's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pippen tallied six points, eight assists and five steals in his last action, a 123-114 loss to the Kings on Feb. 23. Pippen is averaging 11.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors were eighth in the NBA last season, giving up 110.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Scotty Pippen Jr.

