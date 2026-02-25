Scotty Pippen Jr. And Grizzlies Face Warriors On Feb. 25
Scotty Pippen Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Pippen's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Pippen tallied six points, eight assists and five steals in his last action, a 123-114 loss to the Kings on Feb. 23. Pippen is averaging 11.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
The Warriors were eighth in the NBA last season, giving up 110.5 points per game.
