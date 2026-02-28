FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors • #4 SF

Scottie Barnes And Raptors Face Wizards On Feb. 28

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, Feb. 28. Barnes' points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Barnes had 15 points and three steals in his most recent game, a 110-107 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 25. Barnes paces his squad in rebounding (8.2 per game), and averages 19.1 points and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 122.8 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Scottie Barnes

