FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors • #4 SF

Scottie Barnes And Raptors Take On Spurs On Feb. 25

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Barnes' points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, Barnes put up 15 points, seven assists, three steals and four blocks in a 116-107 loss to the Thunder. Barnes is tops on his team in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 19.1 points and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.9 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Scottie Barnes

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News