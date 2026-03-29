Scottie Barnes And Raptors Face Magic On March 29

In his last game on March 27, Barnes recorded 23 points, six rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and three blocks in a 119-106 win over the Pelicans. Barnes leads his team in rebounding (7.8 per game), and averages 18.5 points and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 114.8 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

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