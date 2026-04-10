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Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors • #4 SF

Scottie Barnes And Raptors Face Knicks On April 10

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the New York Knicks on Friday, April 10. Barnes' points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 9, Barnes put up 13 points in a 128-114 win over the Heat. Barnes paces his squad in both rebounds (7.5 per game) and assists (5.9), and averages 18.1 points. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Knicks are giving up 110.3 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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