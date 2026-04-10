Scottie Barnes And Raptors Face Knicks On April 10

In his last game on April 9, Barnes put up 13 points in a 128-114 win over the Heat. Barnes paces his squad in both rebounds (7.5 per game) and assists (5.9), and averages 18.1 points. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Knicks are giving up 110.3 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

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