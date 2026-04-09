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Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors • #4 SF

Scottie Barnes And Raptors Square Off Against Heat On April 9

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the Miami Heat on Thursday, April 9. Barnes' points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 121-95 win over the Heat on April 7, Barnes totaled 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Barnes leads his squad in rebounding (7.5 per game), and averages 18.2 points and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Heat rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 118.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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