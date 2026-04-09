Scottie Barnes And Raptors Square Off Against Heat On April 9

In his last game, a 121-95 win over the Heat on April 7, Barnes totaled 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Barnes leads his squad in rebounding (7.5 per game), and averages 18.2 points and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Heat rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 118.5 points per game.

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