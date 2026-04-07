Scottie Barnes And Raptors Face Heat On April 7

In his last game on April 5, Barnes put up 10 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals in a 115-101 loss to the Celtics. Barnes leads his squad in rebounding (7.5 per game), and averages 18.1 points and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Heat are conceding 118.4 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.