Scottie Barnes And Raptors Take On Grizzlies On April 3

In his last game on April 1, Barnes put up 14 points, 10 assists and two steals in a 123-115 loss to the Kings. Barnes is tops on his team in rebounding (7.6 per game), and averages 18.3 points and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.5 points per contest.

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