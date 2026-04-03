Scottie Barnes And Raptors Take On Grizzlies On April 3
Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, April 3. Barnes' points prop was 18.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 1, Barnes put up 14 points, 10 assists and two steals in a 123-115 loss to the Kings. Barnes is tops on his team in rebounding (7.6 per game), and averages 18.3 points and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks.
The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.5 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.