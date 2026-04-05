Scottie Barnes And Raptors Face Celtics On April 5

In his last appearance, a 128-96 win over the Grizzlies on April 3, Barnes tallied 10 points, six assists and two steals. Barnes paces his squad in rebounding (7.5 per game), and averages 18.2 points and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Celtics are conceding 107.1 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

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