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Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors • #4 SF

Scottie Barnes And Raptors Face Celtics On April 5

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, April 5. Barnes' points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 128-96 win over the Grizzlies on April 3, Barnes tallied 10 points, six assists and two steals. Barnes paces his squad in rebounding (7.5 per game), and averages 18.2 points and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Celtics are conceding 107.1 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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