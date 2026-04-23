Scottie Barnes And Raptors Take On Cavaliers In Game 3

In his most recent appearance, a 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers on April 20, Barnes totaled 26 points, five assists and two steals. Barnes averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

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