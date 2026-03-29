Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Wizards On March 29

Henderson had nine points and three steals in his most recent action, a 100-93 loss to the Mavericks on March 27. Henderson is averaging 13.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are conceding 124 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

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