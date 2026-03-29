Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Wizards On March 29
Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 29. Henderson's points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Henderson had nine points and three steals in his most recent action, a 100-93 loss to the Mavericks on March 27. Henderson is averaging 13.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Wizards are conceding 124 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.