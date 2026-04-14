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Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers PG

Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Suns In Play-In Game

Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Henderson's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson tallied 15 points, four assists and two steals in his last action, a 122-110 win over the Kings on April 12. Henderson averaged 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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