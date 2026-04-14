Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Suns In Play-In Game

Henderson tallied 15 points, four assists and two steals in his last action, a 122-110 win over the Kings on April 12. Henderson averaged 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

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