Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Spurs In Game 3

Henderson tallied 31 points in his most recent appearance, a 106-103 win over the Spurs on April 21. Henderson averaged 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

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