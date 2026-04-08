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Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers PG

Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Take On Spurs On April 8

Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, April 8. Henderson's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 6, Henderson put up 18 points in a 137-132 loss to the Nuggets. Henderson is averaging 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.3 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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