Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Take On Spurs On April 8

Last time out on April 6, Henderson put up 18 points in a 137-132 loss to the Nuggets. Henderson is averaging 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.3 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

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