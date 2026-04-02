Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Play Pelicans On April 2

Last time out on March 31, Henderson put up 15 points in a 114-104 win over the Clippers. Henderson is averaging 14.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 24th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.5 points per game.

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