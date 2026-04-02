FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers PG

Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Play Pelicans On April 2

Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, April 2. Henderson's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 31, Henderson put up 15 points in a 114-104 win over the Clippers. Henderson is averaging 14.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 24th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Scoot Henderson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Portland Trail BlazersRecent Portland Trail Blazers Player News

View All Portland Trail Blazers Player News