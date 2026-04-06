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Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers PG

Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Nuggets On April 6

Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Denver Nuggets on Monday, April 6. Henderson's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Henderson had 14 points in his last game, a 118-106 win over the Pelicans on April 2. Henderson is averaging 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.8 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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