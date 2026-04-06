Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Nuggets On April 6

Henderson had 14 points in his last game, a 118-106 win over the Pelicans on April 2. Henderson is averaging 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.8 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

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