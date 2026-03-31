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Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers PG

Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Clippers On March 31

Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, March 31. Henderson's points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 29, Henderson put up 21 points and seven assists in a 123-88 win over the Wizards. Henderson is averaging 14.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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