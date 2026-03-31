Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Clippers On March 31

Last time out on March 29, Henderson put up 21 points and seven assists in a 123-88 win over the Wizards. Henderson is averaging 14.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.5 points per game.

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