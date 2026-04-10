Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Face Clippers On April 10

Last time out on April 8, Henderson recorded 20 points and three steals in a 112-101 loss to the Spurs. Henderson is averaging 14.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.6 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

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