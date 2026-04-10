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Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers PG

Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Face Clippers On April 10

Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, April 10. Henderson's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 8, Henderson recorded 20 points and three steals in a 112-101 loss to the Spurs. Henderson is averaging 14.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.6 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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