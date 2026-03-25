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Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers PG

Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Take On Bucks On March 25

Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 25. Henderson's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 23, Henderson posted 13 points, four assists and four steals in a 134-99 win over the Nets. Henderson is averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.4 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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