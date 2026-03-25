Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Take On Bucks On March 25

Last time out on March 23, Henderson posted 13 points, four assists and four steals in a 134-99 win over the Nets. Henderson is averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.4 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

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