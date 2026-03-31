Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Take On Pistons On March 31

In his most recent game, a 139-87 win over the Magic on March 29, Mamukelashvili had 19 points and three steals. Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.5 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

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