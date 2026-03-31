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Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors • #54 C

Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Take On Pistons On March 31

Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, March 31. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 139-87 win over the Magic on March 29, Mamukelashvili had 19 points and three steals. Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.5 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandro Mamukelashvili

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