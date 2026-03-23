Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Face Jazz On March 23

Mamukelashvili had five points in his most recent game, a 120-98 loss to the Suns on March 22. Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are allowing 124.8 points per contest, which ranks last in the league.

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