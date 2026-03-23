Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Face Jazz On March 23
Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 23. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Mamukelashvili had five points in his most recent game, a 120-98 loss to the Suns on March 22. Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Jazz are allowing 124.8 points per contest, which ranks last in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.