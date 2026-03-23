FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors • #54 C

Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Face Jazz On March 23

Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 23. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Mamukelashvili had five points in his most recent game, a 120-98 loss to the Suns on March 22. Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are allowing 124.8 points per contest, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandro Mamukelashvili

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News