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Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors • #54 C

Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Face Heat On April 9

Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the Miami Heat on Thursday, April 9. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 121-95 win over the Heat on April 7, Mamukelashvili totaled 11 points. Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are allowing 118.5 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandro Mamukelashvili

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