FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors • #54 C

Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Play Celtics On April 5

Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, April 5. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on April 3, Mamukelashvili recorded 10 points and six rebounds in a 128-96 win over the Grizzlies. Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are giving up 107.1 points per game, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandro Mamukelashvili

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News