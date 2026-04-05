Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Play Celtics On April 5

Last time out on April 3, Mamukelashvili recorded 10 points and six rebounds in a 128-96 win over the Grizzlies. Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are giving up 107.1 points per game, which ranks first in the league.

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