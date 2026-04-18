Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 1

In his last game on April 12, Mamukelashvili posted nine points in a 136-101 win over the Nets. Mamukelashvili averaged 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per game.

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