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Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors • #54 C

Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 1

Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on April 12, Mamukelashvili posted nine points in a 136-101 win over the Nets. Mamukelashvili averaged 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandro Mamukelashvili

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