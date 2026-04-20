Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 2

Merrill totaled seven points in his most recent appearance, a 126-113 win over the Raptors on April 18. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are surrendering 111.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

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