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Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 2

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Merrill's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill totaled seven points in his most recent appearance, a 126-113 win over the Raptors on April 18. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are surrendering 111.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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