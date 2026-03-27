Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Take On Heat On March 27

Merrill totaled 18 points and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 120-103 loss to the Heat on March 25. Merrill is averaging 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 117.3 points per game.

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