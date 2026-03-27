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Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Take On Heat On March 27

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Miami Heat on Friday, March 27. Merrill's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill totaled 18 points and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 120-103 loss to the Heat on March 25. Merrill is averaging 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 117.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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