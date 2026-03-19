Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Square Off Against Bulls On March 19

Merrill tallied 17 points and six rebounds in his last appearance, a 123-116 win over the Bucks on March 17. Merrill is averaging 12.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.3 points per contest.

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