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Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Square Off Against Bulls On March 19

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, March 19. Merrill's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill tallied 17 points and six rebounds in his last appearance, a 123-116 win over the Bucks on March 17. Merrill is averaging 12.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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