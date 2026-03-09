Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Face 76ers On March 9

In his last game on March 8, Merrill recorded five points and four assists in a 109-98 loss to the Celtics. Merrill is averaging 12.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.