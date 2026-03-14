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Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser

Boston Celtics • #30 PF

Sam Hauser And Celtics Face Wizards On March 14

Sam Hauser and the Boston Celtics play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 14. Hauser's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 12, Hauser posted eight points and two steals in a 104-102 loss to the Thunder. Hauser is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 123.9 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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