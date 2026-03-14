Sam Hauser And Celtics Face Wizards On March 14

In his last game on March 12, Hauser posted eight points and two steals in a 104-102 loss to the Thunder. Hauser is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 123.9 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

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