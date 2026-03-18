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Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser

Boston Celtics • #30 PF

Sam Hauser And Celtics Take On Warriors On March 18

Sam Hauser and the Boston Celtics play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, March 18. Hauser's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 120-112 win over the Suns on March 16, Hauser had two points. Hauser is averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.4 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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