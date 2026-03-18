Sam Hauser And Celtics Take On Warriors On March 18

In his last action, a 120-112 win over the Suns on March 16, Hauser had two points. Hauser is averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.4 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

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