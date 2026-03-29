Sam Hauser And Celtics Face Hornets On March 29

In his last game on March 27, Hauser put up 10 points in a 109-102 win over the Hawks. Hauser is averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.7 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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