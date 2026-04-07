Sam Hauser And Celtics Play Hornets On April 7

Hauser put up eight points in his most recent action, a 115-101 win over the Raptors on April 5. Hauser is averaging 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.3 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.