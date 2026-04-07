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Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser

Boston Celtics • #30 PF

Sam Hauser And Celtics Play Hornets On April 7

Sam Hauser and the Boston Celtics play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, April 7. Hauser's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hauser put up eight points in his most recent action, a 115-101 win over the Raptors on April 5. Hauser is averaging 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.3 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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